Starc strikes as Australia fight back against South Africa

Mitchell Starc led Australia’s recovery as the defending champions fought back with the ball against South Africa on the first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Australia were dismissed for just 212 after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss in bowler-friendly conditions, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada taking 5-51.

But at stumps South Africa had slumped to 43-4 in reply, a deficit of 169 runs, as Starc finished the day with figures of 2-10 in seven overs.