Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

Captain Scott Edwards smashed an undefeated 78 while Roelof van der Merwe returned to stun his homeland with a late cameo as the Netherlands made a fighting 245-8 against South Africa in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Edwards's runs came off 69 balls and featured 10 fours and a six.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Van der Merwe, who played 13 ODIs for the Proteas before switching allegiance, hit a quickfire 29 off 19 balls with three fours and a six before he was caught behind off Lungi Ngidi.

Together, Edwards and Van der Merwe put on a crucial 64 for the eighth wicket after the Dutch were struggling at 112-6 at one stage in a game reduced to 43 overs a side following a delayed start due to rain.

Kagiso Rabada claimed his 150th ODI wicket as South Africa's feared pace attack ripped through the Netherlands top order in chilly, damp conditions in the shadows of the Himalayas.