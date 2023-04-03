Shakib takes himself out of IPL 2023

Will Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das leave for the Indian Premier League (IPL) without playing the one-off Test against Ireland? This was the question everyone was pondering throughout Bangladesh’s ODI and T20 series against Ireland.

Shakib will, in fact, take part in the lone Test. But a day before the first Test, a shocking turn of events has come to surface– Shakib won’t be taking part in this year’s IPL. He won’t play any matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).