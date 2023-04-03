Shakib takes himself out of IPL 2023

Will Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das leave for the Indian Premier League (IPL) without playing the one-off Test against Ireland? This was the question everyone was pondering throughout Bangladesh’s ODI and T20 series against Ireland.
Shakib will, in fact, take part in the lone Test. But a day before the first Test, a shocking turn of events has come to surface– Shakib won’t be taking part in this year’s IPL. He won’t play any matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Due to national team’s forthcoming tour of Ireland, Shakib would not have been available for KKR in the final portion of the IPL. He is also unavailable for KKR’s first few matches due to the Ireland series.
Bangladesh will tour Ireland for a three-match ODI series from 9-14 May, whereas the IPL will conclude on 28 May.
As KKR won’t get Shakib’s services for a sizable portion of the season, they proposed the all-rounder that they wanted to pick some other overseas player in his place, informed a source.
As per the contract, Shakib could’ve declared himself available for IPL in between the national team’s fixtures and KKR would have no choice but to respect his wishes.
But Shakib shares a deep relationship with KKR. So, the all-rounder has accepted their proposal and won’t be taking part in this year’s IPL. However, Shakib has refused to comment on the issue.
Shakib not playing in the IPL would make him available to play for Mohammedan in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Shakib could then play for Mohammedan after the Ireland Test.
Mohammedan director AGM Sabbir said, “Shakib has assured us, if he doesn’t go to the IPL, he will play for Mohammedan from 8 April. If Mohammedan reaches the Super League, he will play for us.”
Sources said that KKR gave the same proposal to Liton, but he didn’t accept it. He wants to play in the IPL when he is not with the national team.
BCB has given both Shakib and Liton a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the IPL for the period in between national team assignments.
Mustafizur Rahman, the other Bangladeshi to get selected for the IPL, has already joined the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has not been selected for the Ireland Test.