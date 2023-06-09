Rahane and Thakur defy Australia in WTC final

India's Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur batted through the pain barrier to keep Australia at bay in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Friday.

India lost a wicket to just the second ball of the third day's play when Srikar Bharat was bowled by Scott Boland without adding to his overnight five.

But that was the only success Australia, who dropped both Rahane and Thakur, enjoyed in the session.