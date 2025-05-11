IPL chiefs in talks about restart following ceasefire: reports

India cricket board officials were reported to be meeting Sunday to discuss a quick resumption of the IPL, following India and Pakistan agreeing a ceasefire in their deadly border conflict.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan called a halt to hostilities on Saturday and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told website cricbuzz they were "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

Saikia added they will "take a call on IPL resumption after consulting all stakeholders of IPL and the concerned government authorities."

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, told Indian media that officials would meet on Sunday to decide the future course of action.