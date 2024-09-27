Kanpur Test
Bangladesh’s super fan ‘assaulted’ at Green Park stadium
Uttar Pradesh police in India have taken Bangladesh National Cricket Team’s super fan “Tiger Robi” to a hospital.
He was allegedly assaulted by Indian fans at the gallery of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during the first day’s play of the second Test between Bangladesh and India on Friday.
This super fan has also said that he was hit in the solar plexus. Later, the police took him to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Confirming this to Prothom Alo, a police official stationed at the media centre of the stadium said, “We have sent him to hospital. The physicians there will conduct some tests to know whether he has any health issues. He claimed that he was manhandled.”
“We have CCTV cameras installed there. We will check to know what actually happened there,” the police official added.
Tiger Robi moved to the inner side of the gallery as it started raining during the lunch break on day one of the Test match.
At that time he had an altercation and brawl with local supporters, he alleged.
Earlier, Robi alleged that he was harassed by several fans of the Indian team during the first Test at Chennai as well.