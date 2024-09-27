Bangladesh’s super fan ‘assaulted’ at Green Park stadium

This super fan has also said that he was hit in the solar plexus. Later, the police took him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming this to Prothom Alo, a police official stationed at the media centre of the stadium said, “We have sent him to hospital. The physicians there will conduct some tests to know whether he has any health issues. He claimed that he was manhandled.”

“We have CCTV cameras installed there. We will check to know what actually happened there,” the police official added.