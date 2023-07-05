Bangladesh sent to bat, Tamim plays, Afif returns

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had declared on Tuesday that he would play the first ODI despite not being fully fit. And the opener stayed true to his words as he came out for the coin toss alongside his Afghan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi.