Towhid Hridoy 2.0 taking BPL by storm

18 February 2022. Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians faced off in the final of the eighth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in Dhaka.

The match went down to the final over with Barishal, already seven wickets down, requiring 10 off the last six balls. At the striker’s end stood young batter Towhid Hridoy. For Comilla, local pacer Shohidul Islam came charging in to defend the runs.

All Towhid needed to do, was just hit one boundary to swing the momentum of the match. In the over, Towhid was on strike for five legal deliveries and also during a wide ball. He also got dropped once.