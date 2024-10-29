Taijul vows Bangladesh to bounce back against South Africa

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam said Monday he was determined to level the series against South Africa in the second and final Test, after a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the opener.

South Africa have won all 15 Test encounters between the two sides and are eyeing a series clean sweep to propel them up the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

"We only have one goal -- to win this match," Taijul said, on the eve of the Test in Chattogram, on a traditionally batting-friendly wicket.

"Whether it's batting, bowling, or fielding, we have to play as a team", added the 32-year-old spinner, who took eight wickets in the first Test at Mirpur.