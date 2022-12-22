Batting coach frustrated with throwing away wickets

"It is a mental switch. We freed him up throughout the week. We let him have a bit of fun in his batting. Hit some balls hard. It was more a T20 approach. I don’t know if it helped him or not but he played some shots and had a lot of success. Shame he didn’t get a hundred."

Bangladesh were 213-5 at a stage but saw a late collapse and the coach believed his team was at least 70 runs short considering the conditions. The hosts need to show some incredible performance with bowl to comeback in this match.

"We should have got 300 easy. We lost 5 for 14 in the end. There were probably 40-50 runs in those five wickets, especially when three of those were batters. We are 70 behind par. We have to bowl and field really well tomorrow. Hope we stay in touch by the end of the day."