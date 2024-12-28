Australia remove Pant, Jadeja as India reach 244-7 at lunch

India lost Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja but were stubbornly inching closer to the follow-on mark as they reached 244-7 at lunch on day three of the fourth Test against Australia on Saturday.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was on a defiant 40 and Washington Sundar five at lunch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the tourists still 31 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.