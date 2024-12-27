India lose five after Smith's heroics put Australia in charge

Australia's fiery pace attack destroyed India's top order on Friday to put them in the driving seat of the fourth Test after they set a daunting first innings target on the back of Steve Smith's 34th Test century.

The visitors were 164-5 at the close on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, still 310 runs adrift after Australia was out for 474 soon after lunch, buoyed by Smith's stylish 140.

Rishabh Pant was not out six and Ravindra Jadeja on four, with three wickets in the final half-hour bursting India's momentum after they were 153-2.

Scott Boland and skipper Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets each.

"Smithy was awesome this morning. He felt so composed and took the game on when he was on top of them," Cummins told Fox Sports.

"And then to get a couple of late wickets really sets up the rest of the game."

Skipper Rohit Sharma reverted to his usual role as opener after dropping to six in the past two Tests.