BPL: Five wides, overs of 11-15 runs evoke suspicion of spot fixing

“Perhaps there is fixing of five wides (boundary from a wide delivery) where the keeper is not involved. Delivery will be so wide that the keeper cannot stop,” said one involved with BPL.

Five wides are not uncommon in cricket. Chances of five wide increases while attempting wide Yorker.

But a wide yorker is usually bowled offside. However, the scenario is different in BPL. Most of these deliveries are bowled leg side. Some deliveries are so wide that they are bowled outside the pitch.

If spot fixing is about bowling a wide delivery, why should a bowler ball so wide?

A former cricketer who is observing BPL closely, on condition of anonymity, said, “There is no need to bowl outside the pitch to make a wide. If you bowl a little outside on the leg side, it is wide, but why is it being bowled on another pitch? To get 4-5 runs, to ensure the specific run of the bet for that over. Not even the wicketkeeper; the third man, the fine leg fielders cannot cover these all the time.”

Another former cricketer commented on this, “It is unrealistic for a cricketer of this level to bowl on another pitch. This doesn’t happen even in weekend cricket. Such bowling is unexpected for professional cricketers.”

Many involved with BPL teams observe that the trend of spot fixing this time is giving 11 to 15 runs in a specific over. The problem is that batsmen don’t know the intention of the bowler and they sometimes don’t hit easy deliveries. In such cases desperate bowlers start bowling wide-no balls, so wide to bypass that wicketkeeper fails to stop it. If that strategy doesn't work, there comes an overthrow.