1st Test
New Zealand bundle out India for 46
New Zealand bowled out India for their lowest home Test total of 46 on day two of the weather-hit first match in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke shared nine wickets between them to dismiss India in 31.2 overs in the second session, after the hosts elected to bat.
India's previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987. Their lowest overall was 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020.