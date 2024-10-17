India collapse to 34-6 after opting to bat against New Zealand

New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke took three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, as India collapsed to 34-6 at lunch on day two of the weather-hit first Test in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India won the toss and elected to bat in tricky overcast conditions after the first day was lost to rain and were soon in trouble.

Rishabh Pant was not out 15 when lunch was taken after Matt Henry induced Ravindra Jadeja to loop a catch to point to become the fourth Indian to be out without scoring.