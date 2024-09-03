Miraz donates ‘Man of the Series’ award to family of martyred rickshaw puller
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the instrumental figure in Bangladesh’s 2-0 sweep over Pakistan dedicated his ‘Man of the Series’ award to the people who passed away during the student-people movement.
While dedicating the award to the martyrs of the movement that led the ouster of autocratic ruler Sheikh Hasina, Miraz showed a great generosity by gifting the award, worth 500,000 Pakistan Rupees to a rickshaw puller, who was injured during the movement.
The rickshaw puller later succumbed to his injuries and his death has had a profound impact on the cricketers.
Miraz scored 155 runs and took 10 wickets to play a vital role in Bangladesh’s first ever series victory over Pakistan and the performance earned him his maiden ‘Player of the Series’ award on overseas soil in the Tests.
“This is the first time I have won the Player of the Series Award on an overseas tour. You all know that recently there has been a mass uprising in our country. I want to dedicate this award to the people who lost their lives,” he said during the post match conference.
“There was one rickshaw-puller who was injured and later on passed away. I want to give the money of this award to his family members,” he said.
By performing up to the mark during the crunch moment with both batting and bowling, he also bolstered the belief that he could fill the void once ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan walks into the sunset.
Batting at No. 8, he played two 70 plus innings—a 77 in the first Test which helped Bangladesh take a big lead and a 78 in the second Test, through which he guided the side towards safety along with Liton Das after the team slid to 26-6.
He also took a five-for in the second Test to halt Pakistan’s march when they were in a strong position.
“Batting at No. 8 is always a tough job but I’m just trying to start rotating and support the batsman. Like, I got a partnership with Mushi (Mushfiqur) and Liton. I really enjoy myself batting with them,” he said.
“I’m really happy to get a five-wicket haul because, you know, it has been difficult to bowl on this pitch. I got five wickets, so it’s a good moment for me and In Sha Allah next time, I’ll try to do better.”