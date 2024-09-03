Miraz donates ‘Man of the Series’ award to family of martyred rickshaw puller

The rickshaw puller later succumbed to his injuries and his death has had a profound impact on the cricketers.

Miraz scored 155 runs and took 10 wickets to play a vital role in Bangladesh’s first ever series victory over Pakistan and the performance earned him his maiden ‘Player of the Series’ award on overseas soil in the Tests.

“This is the first time I have won the Player of the Series Award on an overseas tour. You all know that recently there has been a mass uprising in our country. I want to dedicate this award to the people who lost their lives,” he said during the post match conference.

“There was one rickshaw-puller who was injured and later on passed away. I want to give the money of this award to his family members,” he said.