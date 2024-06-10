T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs

India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in the T20 World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on Sunday.

Chasing 119 runs, Pakistan was able to make 113 runs in 20 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan bowled out India for just 119 runs in 19 overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup Group A match.

Light rain delayed the toss.

India, the pre-tournament favourites, won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA, reports AFP.