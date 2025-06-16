1st Test
Important to start Test Championship in a positive note: Shanto
Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Monday laid emphasis on having a good start to the new cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) as his side gear up to face off Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two-match Test series at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
“It is very important to start the WTC on a positive note,” Shanto said. “I think we have taken adequate preparation to face the Sri Lankan challenge. It will be tough against them in their backyard but we are confident about our chances.”
The good memories in Sri Lanka bolstered Shanto’s belief as they won their 100th Test in Sri Lanka in 2017. But that was the only Test that Bangladesh were able to win against the Lankan side.
Bangladesh played 26 Tests against Lanka and lost 20, while drawing five Tests. Despite the poor records, Shanto believes they will be able to turn things this time around.
“I hope we can start the competition very well. We have good memories in Sri Lanka, which will be helpful but every series is a new beginning,” Shanto said, adding that the top order needs to take the onus to throw any kind of stiff challenge to Sri Lanka.
“What’s important is to make a good start. The top order needs to take the responsibility to provide the team with a good start. We have a good squad here, so it will be a great opportunity to do something special here,” he remarked.
Shanto’s confidence also stemmed from their excellent away outing in the previous cycle in which they finished seventh.
Bangladesh indeed showed a gradual improvement in the WTC cycle. While they were winless in the first cycle, which ran from 2019-2021, they finished with a solitary victory in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.
But in the 2023-25 edition, they registered four wins, three of which came overseas including a historical 2-0 whitewash against Pakistan.
“We played comparatively well overseas in the last cycle. Hopefully we can start from where we ended it,” Shanto said.
The Gall traditionally used to tilt toward the spinners but Shanto stressed batting well, saying that the first two or three days can be dominated by the batters.
“There will be challenges for the batters as spinners take a lot of wickets in this venue. But we also have to consider that there are a lot of runs here in the first 2-3 days,” he said.
“We have to bat well. We are enjoying each other’s company despite all the challenges.”
Shanto’s Test best of 163 came in the Sri Lanka tour in 2021. Recalling that memory he said, “I had some good memories in Kandy. I want to take the opportunity in Galle.”
He also expressed his satisfaction at the team’s balance, saying that they have all ingredients to form a formidable combination depending on conditions.
“I am happy with the Test squad. I think it is also quite positive that we all could agree on this combination,” he said.
“It is a balanced side with enough options for batting and bowling. We can pick the XI depending on the opposition and conditions.”