Important to start Test Championship in a positive note: Shanto

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Monday laid emphasis on having a good start to the new cycle of World Test Championship (WTC) as his side gear up to face off Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two-match Test series at Galle International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

“It is very important to start the WTC on a positive note,” Shanto said. “I think we have taken adequate preparation to face the Sri Lankan challenge. It will be tough against them in their backyard but we are confident about our chances.”

The good memories in Sri Lanka bolstered Shanto’s belief as they won their 100th Test in Sri Lanka in 2017. But that was the only Test that Bangladesh were able to win against the Lankan side.

Bangladesh played 26 Tests against Lanka and lost 20, while drawing five Tests. Despite the poor records, Shanto believes they will be able to turn things this time around.