Warner moving towards century against Pakistan in his last Test

David Warner raced to an unbeaten 72 as the veteran Australian opener and partner Usman Khawaja amassed 117 without loss by lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first at Perth Stadium, consigning Pakistan to the field in searing heat.

Warner padded up under pressure to score runs, with an emotional goodbye from the five-day game at the third Test in Sydney in front of his hometown fans his stated goal.

In the lead-up, former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioned whether Warner deserved a hero's farewell given his recent poor red-ball form and involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The 37-year-old Warner, in his 110th Test, responded in typical swashbuckling fashion, crashing 11 fours and one giant six in his 67-ball knock.