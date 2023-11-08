Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

Ben Stokes' maiden World Cup hundred set-up a 160-run win for England over the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday as the struggling champions climbed off the bottom of the table.

Victory ended a five-game losing streak, with England having long since ceased to be in semi-final contention.

But just their second win of the 10-team tournament maintained England's hopes of a top-eight finish that would qualify them for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

England were in trouble at 192-6 after yet another batting collapse before Stokes' 108 and 51 from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes took them to 339-9 in 50 overs.

The Netherlands were never in the hunt, collapsing to 179 all out inside 38 overs, Woakes and David Willey striking with the new ball before spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took three wickets each.

"I'm more pleased for us to get a victory over the line, it's been a tough World Cup," said Stokes.

"Chris Woakes is a genuine all-rounder. He's a very, very experienced cricketer. Having the skill he has with the bat down the order and seeing him with the new-ball tonight, it was very special."