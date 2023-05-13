Shanto begins repaying the faith in ODIs

Just two overs after Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his maiden century in 50-over cricket for Bangladesh against Ireland on Friday, he was in need of some medical attention at the middle.

It wasn’t anything serious as the physiotherapist patched him up in no time and Shanto carried on with his innings. But the reason why he needed the treatment at the first place was a bit silly.

Shanto completed his century off just 83 balls by running a two against George Dockrell in the 34th over. Right after he reached the landmark, Shanto jumped to the air twice, punched the air a couple of times, waved his bat to the fans and the dressing room and sent a flying kiss towards the stands.