India's cricket board elects Devajit Saikia to top job

India's powerful and hugely wealthy cricket board on Sunday elected its new chief, former player and advocate Devajit Saikia, the only person nominated to the top post.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the Secretary of BCCI", the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Saikia, 55, succeeds Jay Shah who left the position to become chairman of the International Cricket Council, the global governing body.