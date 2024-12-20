Champions Trophy tug of war shows India’s ‘stranglehold’ on cricket

Under the agreement, Pakistan will also play in upcoming ICC tournaments hosted by India in other countries, yet to be decided.

“Any market or industry overpoweringly dependent on a single competitor will be distorted accordingly,” journalist and author Gideon Haigh of the Cricket Et Al website told AFP.

“The same applies to sport unless it has a strong independent governance,” he added. “This, cricket obviously does not have.”

This month Indian cricket boss Jay Shah took up his role as the latest chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) -- the third Indian to lead the global governing body in the past decade.

At 36 he is the youngest person ever to ever serve the role.

India’s supremacy stems from the outsized revenues of its cricket board, flush with cash from its role as custodian of the most popular sport in the world’s most populous country.

The Indian Premier League alone has generated billions in revenue since its inception in 2008, turning the country’s cricket board into one of the richest governing bodies in sport.