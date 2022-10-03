Malan stars in England's series win over Pakistan

Dawid Malan hit a brilliant half-century and pace bowler Chris Woakes took three wickets as England thrashed Pakistan by 67 runs in Lahore on Sunday to win the seven-match T20 international series 4-3.

Malan hit a 47-ball 78 not out and was ably supported by Harry Brook (46 not out) and Ben Duckett (30) to lift England to 209-3 in 20 overs.

The visitors then restricted the home team to 142-8 to end their first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a series victory.

England won the first, third, sixth and seventh games while Pakistan won the second, fourth and fifth.

The result denied Pakistan their first T20I multi-game series win over England, who have won five while drawing the other two.