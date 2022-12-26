South Africa battle back against Australia

South Africa staged a gutsy fightback on Monday after Australia ripped through their fragile top order, reaching 144-5 at tea on day one of the second Test in Melbourne.

The hosts won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week.

The wicket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was less bowler-friendly, but Australian captain Pat Cummins surprisingly chose to field at a venue where toss-winning teams normally bat first.

South African skipper Dean Elgar said he was bewildered by the decision, but it proved to be a good one with the Proteas losing early wickets as they again struggled against the hosts' bowling firepower.