Bangladesh 172 all out in first innings against New Zealand

Mushfiqur top-scored with 35 after Bangladesh opted to bat at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, helping the hosts recover from a dismal 47-4.

But he then suffered a rare dismissal in the second session when, after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over, he instinctively swatted the ball away with his hand.

New Zealand appealed and television umpire Ahsan Raza declared Mushfiqur out.

England’s Leonard Hutton was the only other batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Test cricket, during a match against South Africa at the Oval in 1951.