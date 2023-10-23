What has happened to Taskin?

Pacers played a key role in that win for Bangladesh. One can assume why Morgan sees erstwhile pace attack better compared to the current one of Bangladesh. In that case, what about the pacer revolution of Bangladesh that has been widely discussed over the last two and a half years?

The problem is the ongoing World Cup has seen no mark at all of that revolution. Morgan is preferring the 2015 attack by seeing the World Cup.

One of the biggest reasons is Taskin Ahmed, the so-called leader of the Bangladesh pace attack, has become a shadow of his former self. His spirit and pace went missing. He was dropped against India, against whom he made a memorable ODI debut (5-28) nine years ago.

There was a doubt whether it was rest or drop, the team management ensured Taskin was axed.

He did not bowl a full quota of 10 overs in either of the first three matches and bowled just six overs each in the first two matches. He may be dropped for lack of performance but it was not an easy decision considering his consistency over the last two years. He had been suffering from shoulder injury for a long time but continued playing through taking care of that. There was a concern whether that augmented to an unplayable level.