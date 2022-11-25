Iyer, Sundar propel India to 306-7 against New Zealand

A late flourish from Washington Sundar and top knocks from Shreyas, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shubhman Gill helped India post a daunting 306-7 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Captain Dhawan scored 72 off 77 balls and Gill made 50 off 65 at the top to set up a base. Iyer then made 80 off 76 balls and Sundar smashed 37 off just 16 balls as India raked in 96 runs off the final 10 overs.

Invited to bat first by New Zealand, India got off to a steady start with openers Dhawan and Gill seeing out the new ball.