'Sky's the limit': Azam finds form to power Pakistan into final

A resurgent Pakistan declared Wednesday "the sky's the limit" as captain Babar Azam rediscovered his form to help power them past New Zealand in Sydney and into a Twenty20 World Cup final against either India or England.

Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got off to a flying start in pursuit of 153, putting on a 105-run opening stand in 12.4 overs to set up victory and a place in Sunday's showpiece at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

If Azam had been under pressure after making just 39 runs in the tournament's Super 12 stage, he did not show it, reaching his fifty off 38 balls in front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.