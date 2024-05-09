Bangladesh women whitewashed by India in five-match T20 series

Electing to bat first India Women’s team put up 156-5 with Dayalan Hemalatha hitting highest 37 off 28 with two fours and as many sixes.

Star opener Smriti Mandhana hammered 33 off 25, hitting four fours and one six while captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 30.

Rabeya Khan and Nahid Akter took two wickets apiece.

Chasing a victory target of 157 to avoid the clean sweep, Bangladesh Women’s team were held back to 135-6. Ritu Moni made team-best 37 and was instrumental in reducing the margin of the defeat after Bangladesh were reduced to 52-5.

Ritu Moni and Shorifa Khatun added 57-run for the sixth wicket to send the team past 100. Shorifa was unbeaten on 28. Radha Yadav took 3-24.