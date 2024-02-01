Shoaib Malik to rejoin Fortune Barishal
Fortuen Barishal franchise today confirmed that former Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the side on Friday to play the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Malik played first three matches for Barishal before leaving the franchise abruptly. He made 29 runs in those three matches and took just one wicket.
He produced a controversy, bowling three no balls against Khulna Tigers on 22 January.
Since as an off spinner he overstepped three consecutive times, rumours were rife that he did it deliberately. Some people also sense possible link with match fixing.
Amid those controversies, Malik suddenly went to Dubai and made it sure through his agent that he would not return to Bangladesh to play BPL. This sort of move from Malik also brought the doubt to the fore.
However Barishal franchise owner dismissed any match fixing issue.
As the allegation against him erupted on social media, Malik issued a statement and also uploaded a video of franchise owner where he said they haven't any complain against Malik.
"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," Malik' statement read.
I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so."
"I want to emphasise the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence."
Barishal meanwhile replace Malik with his compatriot Ahmed Shehzad who made 36 and 66 in the last two matches. Barishal which so far won two matches in five games will take on Khulna Tigers in their sixth match on Sunday, the last day of Sylhet phase of BPL.