Shoaib Malik to rejoin Fortune Barishal

Fortuen Barishal franchise today confirmed that former Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik will rejoin the side on Friday to play the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Malik played first three matches for Barishal before leaving the franchise abruptly. He made 29 runs in those three matches and took just one wicket.

He produced a controversy, bowling three no balls against Khulna Tigers on 22 January.

Since as an off spinner he overstepped three consecutive times, rumours were rife that he did it deliberately. Some people also sense possible link with match fixing.