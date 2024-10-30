South Africa power to 527-6 against Bangladesh

Tony de Zorzi's commanding innings ended on 177 Wednesday as South Africa piled up 527-6 at tea against Bangladesh on day two of the second and final Test.

Wiaan Mulder, on 78, and Senuran Muthusamy, with 47, were batting at the break in Chattogram in a partnership of 104.

Ryan Rickelton was the only batsman to fall in the second session when he edged a Nahid Rana delivery shaping away from his body to the wicketkeeper, departing for 12.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back the visitors in the morning with three wickets in three overs.