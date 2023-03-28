IPL must wait as South Africa name full-strength squad for Netherlands

South Africa on Monday named a full-strength squad for two must-win One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Netherlands on Friday and Sunday, meaning a delayed start for some of them in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The matches in Benoni and Johannesburg are South Africa’s last games in the World Cup Super League - and they must win both if they are realistically to stay in contention for automatic to qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November.

“We have named our strongest possible squad given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” said coach Rob Walter.