T20 World Cup
Bangladesh refuses to play in India as BCB stands firm despite ICC request
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has remained firm on its decision not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup despite a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The board has once again informed the ICC that it will not play in India due to security concerns and has reiterated its request for Bangladesh’s matches to be hosted in another country outside India.
The BCB issued a press release over the matter following a video conference between the BCB and the ICC on Tuesday afternoon.
It says BCB president Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Md Sakhawat Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, cricket operations committee chairman Nazmul Abedin and chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury took part in the meeting on behalf of the board.
The BCB said it remains firm on its earlier decision not to send the team to India after assessing the security situation there.
During the meeting, however, the ICC asked the BCB to reconsider the decision, noting that the World Cup schedule has already been announced. The BCB said it has not changed its position.
The BCB has again proposed that Bangladesh’s matches be moved to a neutral venue outside India. The board said ensuring the safety and security of players, coaching staff and officials remains its top priority.
The ICC and the BCB have agreed to continue discussions to find a way out of the impasse. Both sides also decided to keep the dialogue going in the coming days.