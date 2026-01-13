Bangladesh refuses to play in India as BCB stands firm despite ICC request

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has remained firm on its decision not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup despite a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The board has once again informed the ICC that it will not play in India due to security concerns and has reiterated its request for Bangladesh’s matches to be hosted in another country outside India.

The BCB issued a press release over the matter following a video conference between the BCB and the ICC on Tuesday afternoon.