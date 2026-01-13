What is ICC’s ‘threat assessment report’ on World Cup, who prepares it

Suppose you are planning to travel from Dhanmondi to an office in Motijheel, but you are unsure whether it is wise to go. You have heard that there has been unrest in Motijheel. Rainwater from the morning downpour is said to have still not drained from around Shapla Chattar. Traffic congestion on the roads is severe.

You call the office in Motijheel and inform them, “I hear the situation on your side is not good. I won’t be coming today.” They respond by saying that there is no problem in Motijheel and that everything is normal.

Yet doubts linger in your mind. To reassure you, they assign someone to go out and assess the situation on the ground. He will check whether there is indeed any disturbance in Motijheel, whether water is actually standing on the roads, and what the real conditions are like.