Stokes marks 100th Test with India series on knife-edge

Ben Stokes will win his 100th Test cap when he leads England against India in the third Test beginning Thursday in Rajkot, as both sides have to contend with the absence of key players.

The five-match series is on a knife-edge at 1-1 after India’s 106-run victory in the second Test in Visakhapatnam followed England’s 28-run win in Hyderabad.

Batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be absent for India while England’s senior spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the final three matches with a knee injury suffered in the first Test.