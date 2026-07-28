What Bangladesh seeks from Australia Tour

“What do you hope to bring back from Australia?”

It was the final question of the press conference. Yet, even if it had been the first, chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Habibul Bashar, would likely have given the exact same answer: “Respect. We want to return with respect.”

A tour of Australia after 23 long years—an opportunity to savour the atmosphere of Test cricket on the grounds of Darwin and Mackay. Naturally, the chief selector would harbour hopes of a positive outcome.