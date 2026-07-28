Test series
What Bangladesh seeks from Australia Tour
The recalls of Jaker Ali, back after a year, and the omission of opener Mahmudul Hasan, dropped after featuring in five consecutive Tests, were also key points of interest.
“What do you hope to bring back from Australia?”
It was the final question of the press conference. Yet, even if it had been the first, chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Habibul Bashar, would likely have given the exact same answer: “Respect. We want to return with respect.”
A tour of Australia after 23 long years—an opportunity to savour the atmosphere of Test cricket on the grounds of Darwin and Mackay. Naturally, the chief selector would harbour hopes of a positive outcome.
Unsurprisingly, the injuries to Nahid Rana and Litton Das dominated the discussion. Beyond these setbacks, conversation largely centered around Soumya Sarkar, who returns to the Test setup after a hiatus of over five years.
However, Bangladesh’s premier fast-bowling asset, Nahid Rana, will miss the two-Test series next month altogether. Furthermore, key batting stalwart Litton Das is set to miss the first Test too.
Their absence due to injuries stands not merely as a personal setback for the duo, but as a collective blow to the team.
Chief selector Habibul Bashar and fellow selector Naim Islam on Monday met the press at Mirpur, Dhaka, to discuss the squad announced for the first Test the previous day.
Unsurprisingly, the injuries to Nahid Rana and Litton Das dominated the discussion. Beyond these setbacks, conversation largely centered around Soumya Sarkar, who returns to the Test setup after a hiatus of over five years.
The recalls of Jaker Ali, back after a year, and the omission of opener Mahmudul Hasan, dropped after featuring in five consecutive Tests, were also key points of interest.
The selection committee appeared particularly keen on securing Soumya Sarakr for the Test squad. Addressing the decision, Habibul noted, “Soumya has extensive experience in international cricket. He is accustomed to the kind of pace we anticipate encountering in Australia. We did consider other opening options, but unfortunately, we currently do not have many right-handed openers fully match-ready.”
Mahmudul had to be left out to accommodate Soumya Sarkar. Explaining the reasoning, Habibul said, “Joy (Mahmudul) is currently out of form and has looked somewhat unsettled. We felt he needed an opportunity to rediscover his rhythm. Had he traveled to Australia, his chances of making the playing XI would have been limited, as the team management might lean towards a different combination.”
In a bid to regain his form, Mahmudul will travel to South Africa with the Emerging squad, alongside Mahidul Islam, who missed out on game time despite being part of the Test squad against Zimbabwe. Mahidul’s spot in the squad for the first Test in Australia has been taken by fellow wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali.
Elaborating on the return of Jaker, who last played a Test in June last year, the chief selector explained, “When Jaker Ali was playing Tests, he wasn’t performing poorly. By the time he was dropped, he was merely struggling for form. Our intention was for him to regain his touch through the Emerging team fixtures before bringing him back into the fold.”
Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy had a forgettable Test debut in Zimbabwe last month, managing scores of just 2 and 9 in a match Bangladesh lost by an inning. He, too, has been left out of the Australian tour—a decision primarily driven by the return of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had been rested against Zimbabwe.
“With Mehidy Hasan Miraz back, Hridoy’s chances of making the starting XI were slim,” Habibul stated bluntly.
Navigating selection amid such a spate of injuries was understandably challenging, a situation the chief selector lamented: “Our Test side has been performing well over the last few series. We were immensely excited about this tour and were right where we needed to be in terms of preparation and team dynamic. However, these injury setbacks forced us to delay our final decisions until the last possible moment.”
The first Test of the series will kick off on 13 August in Darwin, with the second Test scheduled to begin on 22 August in Mackay.
The series will be preceded by a three-day warm-up match. The Bangladesh squad will depart for Australia in two batches on 1 and 2 August.