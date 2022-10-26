Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup opponents: South Africa

Rain, South Africa’s familiar foe in ICC tournaments, returned to haunt them in their opening match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Chasing 64 runs in seven overs against Zimbabwe in a rain-affected match, the Proteas raced to 51-0 in three overs. A victory seemed just a matter of time for South Africa, but fate had other plans.

Rain once again picked up speed at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, forcing the umpires to call for the covers and a little while later, call off the game. Temba Bavuma’s team had to settle for a point.