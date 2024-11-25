Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cummins admits Test defeat 'hurts' but says Australia will bounce back
Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted Monday the crushing first Test loss to India "hurt", but said his team was experienced enough to learn from it and bounce back.
The world's top-ranked Test side was outplayed over all four days at Perth Stadium, managing just 104 in reply to India's first innings' 150.
They then allowed India to make 487-6 before declaring half-an-hour before the close on day three, making a run chase of 534 all-but impossible.
"Look, I think you kind of you sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts," said Cummins.
"When a team declares on you, it's never an amazing feeling. We've all been in these situations before. It's the nature of being in professional sport; you are going to lose some games.
"The biggest challenge and the most important thing is how do you bounce back, what's your next move?
"So that's what we've got to do this week. Clearly we were well off the mark, there's a lot to work on.
"The most important thing is there are four Test matches to come and how do we make sure that we don't be in this position again."
The next Test is in Adelaide next week under lights with a pink ball, a format Australia has excelled at.
Cummins said they would likely arrive in the city earlier than first thought to work on ironing out the batting and bowling issues that cost them in Perth.
But despite allrounder Mitchell Marsh carrying some niggles and Marnus Labuschagne being badly out of form, he does not expect many, if any, changes.
"I think after every Test you always kind of look at what you think your best match up is," he said.
"Four or five days ago, we thought this was our best 11 so I dare say there won't be many changes going into Adelaide, but I'm not a selector.
"I'm sure they'll get together after the game, but yeah, not to be today and we've got a bit of work to do over the next 10 days."
Bumrah warns India against complacency
Jasprit Bumrah warned his India side against complacency after their emphatic victory over Australia on Monday in Perth in the first of five Tests.
The visitors came into the opening match under pressure after their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.
But they shrugged that off to dominate in Perth with a commanding 295-run triumph.
Bumrah, the stand-in skipper with Rohit Sharma missing following the birth of his second child, cautioned that the day-night Test in Adelaide next week would be a completely different challenge.
"Obviously it is a positive sign that we got a lot of success, we got a lot of wickets early and we were able to create an impact," he said.
"But it was here. Adelaide might be totally different, it's a pink ball.
"So yes, you can take the confidence from here, but again, you have to start from zero. You have to build on from confidence. You have to take learnings from this game.
"And there were learnings for us in this game, so we're going to take it in our stride and put our best foot forward."
A key positive for India was the batting exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and a return to form for Virat Kohli, with both smashing centuries.
But it was their bowling unit that put them on the road to victory by dismissing the hosts for 104 in the first innings.
"I'm very proud of the team," said Bumrah, who led from the front with an eight-wicket haul for the match.
"You know, we were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150 but then the team showed character and didn't lose belief.
"So that is something that will be really special for us.
"We scored a lot of runs in the second innings, new guys coming in, also chipping in with a lot of runs. And of course, Virat scoring 100 as well is a great sign for us."
Rohit was spotted in the nets in Perth on Monday after his late arrival and will almost certainly slot back in as opener and captain in Adelaide.
Bumrah said he had loved skippering the side, but would now do all he could to support the returning captain.
"He's the captain of our side and he's done a phenomenal job. I was filling in for him," he said.
"So, yeah, I still had discussions when he was in India, you know, discussing how we are shaping up. But I'm not going to tell him that I'm going to lead.
"I'm going to help him in whatever capacity I can."