Cummins admits Test defeat 'hurts' but says Australia will bounce back

Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted Monday the crushing first Test loss to India "hurt", but said his team was experienced enough to learn from it and bounce back.

The world's top-ranked Test side was outplayed over all four days at Perth Stadium, managing just 104 in reply to India's first innings' 150.

They then allowed India to make 487-6 before declaring half-an-hour before the close on day three, making a run chase of 534 all-but impossible.

"Look, I think you kind of you sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts," said Cummins.

"When a team declares on you, it's never an amazing feeling. We've all been in these situations before. It's the nature of being in professional sport; you are going to lose some games.

"The biggest challenge and the most important thing is how do you bounce back, what's your next move?