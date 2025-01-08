Theekshana hat-trick restricts NZ to 255-9

The match was reduced to a maximum 37 overs each after rain delayed the start by more than two hours at Seddon Park.

The home side lost momentum late in their innings, and recalled off-spinner Theekshana capitalised on some wayward hitting to finish with 4-44 off eight overs.

He removed Mitchell Santer and Nathan Smith with successive deliveries at the end of the 35th over.

The hat-trick was completed -- all from mistimed lofted shots -- when Matt Henry was caught off the first ball of the final over.