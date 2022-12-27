Warner hits ton in 100th Test as South Africa struggle

Pugnacious opener David Warner battled through searing heat to hit an unbeaten 135 in his 100th Test on Tuesday, passing 8,000 Test runs in the process, as Australia stretched their advantage against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts were 231-2 at tea on day two of the second Test, leading by 42 after the Proteas were dismissed in their first innings for 189.

Warner snapped a near-three-year century drought in typically aggressive and gritty fashion, reaching three figures for a 25th time after coming into the game under pressure after a lean run.

It was his first Test hundred since January 2020 against New Zealand in Sydney.

Fellow veteran Steve Smith was not out 60.