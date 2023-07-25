You have done great harm, dear Harmanpreet

According to the internet, the word Harmanpreet means love from God’s heart. What a beautiful meaning! Yet, in her name the part Kaur is more interesting. Traditionally, Sikh women hold the title Kaur. After a myriad of metamorphosis currently the use is almost exclusive. It has in a sense become the symbol of Sikh women’s self-identity and pride as unlike women of many other sects of India they do not change their surname to that of their husbands.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the torch bearer of that proud tradition, a befitting one. She is the national team captain of the Indian cricket team, the game that is tantamount to religion in India. Harmanpreet Kaur is venerated like a goddess in the country where cricketing heroes are treated as avatars and indeed one of the biggest role models of billion Indian women.

India may boast itself as the biggest democracy in the world but its women still face peril in all facades of life. Extreme discrimination makes them the ‘second gender’ and the ‘inferior’ in many aspects as they are most vulnerable in social, political or religious clashes.