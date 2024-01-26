Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja hit half-centuries to put India in command of the opening Test against England on Friday with a lead of 175 at stumps on the second day in Hyderabad.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 81 and took charge after Rahul’s 86 to steer the hosts to 421-7.

He and fellow left-hander Axar Patel, on 35, were batting in a partnership of 63 at close of play.

Jadeja’s fifth-wicket stand of 65 with Rahul, who looked assured in his knock laced with eight fours and two sixes, stood out in a dominant day for India, who resumed on 119-1.