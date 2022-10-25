No complacency against Ireland: Joss Buttler

England Captain Jos Buttler warned his strongly fancied England side on Tuesday they risk getting "hurt" if they underestimate Ireland at the Twenty20 World Cup.

England launched their title charge by beating Afghanistan by five wickets in Perth on Saturday, with their bowling and fielding outstanding.

Sam Curran was the star with an incredible 5-10 -- the first England bowler to take five wickets in a T20I.

In contrast Ireland, who came through the preliminary round, were thrashed by nine wickets by Sri Lanka in Hobart.

Despite the apparent gulf in class -- England are ranked world number two and Ireland 12 -- there will be no complacency with only the top two from the six-team group progressing to the semi-finals.