Babar Azam hits hundred as Pakistan reaches 224-4 at tea in 1st New Zealand Test

Skipper Babar Azam hit a brilliant century to lead Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 at tea, after New Zealand’s spinners made early inroads on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi on Monday.

Azam struck spinner Michael Bracewell for a six towards mid-wicket to complete his ninth Test century, reviving Pakistan after they were struggling on 115-4 at lunch.

Having won the toss and batted, Azam was unbeaten on 119, with the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed alongside him on 43, as they added 114 for an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership.