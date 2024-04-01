Babar vows to make Pakistan world-beaters after regaining T20 captaincy

Reappointed captain Babar Azam vowed to transform Pakistan into the best team in the world after replacing under-fire Shaheen Shah Afridi at the Twenty20 helm on Sunday.

Azam only stepped down as skipper in all formats in November after Pakistan crashed out of the 50-over World Cup in the first round in India.

However, Shaheen's tenure as T20 captain was short-lived after overseeing a dispiriting 4-1 series loss to New Zealand in January.

"Our joint aim is to make this team the best in the world," said Azam, who will seek out fast bowler Shaheen's advice on the best way forward for the squad.

"As a captain, I have always valued his input and I will keep consulting him for important decisions. We must take advantage of his strategic understanding of the game."

Shaheen said he stood firmly behind the experienced Azam.

