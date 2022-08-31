Fifties from Kohli, Suryakumar power India to 192-2 against Hong Kong

Virat Kohli's much-awaited half-century and Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering 68* guided India to 192-2 against Hong Kong in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

For Hong Kong, Mohammad Ghazanfar and Ayush Shukla bagged one wicket each.