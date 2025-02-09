Duckett, Root help Engand to 304 in second India ODI

Opener Ben Duckett and Joe Root hit half-centuries to help England reach 304 all out in the second one-day international against India on Sunday as they look to keep the series alive.

England opted to bat first at Cuttack in a match where star India batsman Virat Kohli returned to the team after he missed the opener won by the hosts.

The three-match ODI series comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament starting in Pakistan and Dubai on 19 February.