Dominant Australia sweep Sri Lanka series as Karunaratne bows out

Australia wrapped up a dominant 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle on Sunday, romping to a nine-wicket victory before lunch on day four.

Set a modest target of 75 to win, Australia lost only Travis Head as they stormed to a commanding victory in a ruthless display from the world’s top-ranked Test side.

Head and Usman Khawaja put on 38 for the first wicket, looking at ease on a turning wicket.