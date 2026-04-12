2 ‘influential countries’ block Aminul’s job with veto

In the meantime, Aminul had received a job offer. In an interview with Prothom Alo, he said the position at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) did not materialise after two influential countries vetoed it.

“A major job opportunity had come at the ACC. But two big countries vetoed it. That probably won’t happen now,” he said.

The former BCB president said for now he is working with a research team. “At the moment, I may work with a research group—on higher consciousness and mindfulness in cricket,” he added.