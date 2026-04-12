2 ‘influential countries’ block Aminul’s job with veto
Aminul Islam took charge as President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) resigning from a job at the International Cricket Council (ICC).
He was initially appointed as an National Sports Council (NSC)-nominated director and later elected as a director from the Dhaka Divisional Sports Association. His 10-month tenure across two phases ended last Tuesday after the NSC dissolved the board he led.
In the meantime, Aminul had received a job offer. In an interview with Prothom Alo, he said the position at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) did not materialise after two influential countries vetoed it.
“A major job opportunity had come at the ACC. But two big countries vetoed it. That probably won’t happen now,” he said.
The former BCB president said for now he is working with a research team. “At the moment, I may work with a research group—on higher consciousness and mindfulness in cricket,” he added.
Aminul spent 25 years as a player and another 20 years working in various roles at the ACC and ICC. He said he now plans to devote time to research and writing, with a significant chapter of his book focusing on his experience as BCB president.
He also intends to spend more time with his family. “I’ve worked a lot. Let’s see—Allah will surely have something good written for me. I trust in providence. I will do research, write books, which may feature prominently this chapter (at BCB) as well. I want to return to the family I’ve deprived for so long because of cricket,” he said.
Aminul believes he has contributed positively to Bangladesh cricket over the past 10 months. For now, he remains in Bangladesh but plans to return to his family in Australia within a few days and then reconsider his future.